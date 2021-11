SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After only a few months in business, Crumbl Cookies now plans to open a second Sioux Falls location.

The new Crumbl Cookies will be out at Dawley Farms, part of a new development being built closer to 18th Street.

The local Sioux Falls manager says the east side Crumbl Cookies should be open within the next year and will offer everything you can find at the current Empire Place location.