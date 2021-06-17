Crisp & Green to host Sioux Falls grand opening with free food & fitness July 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just a month, a new fast-growing restaurant chain that started in the twin cities will be opening in Sioux Falls.

Work is underway on the new Crisp & Green next to Scheels, transforming the center space in the strip mall along Western Avenue.



“We kind of took a middle corridor between the two buildings and created a patio,” Crisp & Green co-founder Lily Smith said. “We’ve got a garage door so we can open that up on nice days like today.”

It’s one of dozens of locations currently underway for this new franchise.



“Right now we have nine locations that are open and 61 are under development,” Smith said.



The concept that started in the Twin Cities in 2016 is quickly taking off all over the country.



“It turns out a lot of communities were looking for something that was healthy and fast and made from scratch and delicious as well,” Smith said.



Crisp & Green specializes in healthy, whole foods.



“We have a full culinary team that has created an amazing menu of salads and grain bowls that go above and beyond any salad bar that you’re used to,” Smith said. “We also do smoothies, all whole fruit smoothies with protein.”

Along with healthy food, Crisp & Green is all about encouraging healthy lifestyles. They will be partnering with local fitness studios to host free fitness classes out on the patio, in the parking lot and throughout their building.



“That’s a huge part of what we do is showing our community that we are going to be there for them to help them live a better life in whatever way that means,” Smith said.

Crisp & Green’s grand opening in Sioux Falls is July 17th. They are kicking off with a free fitness class at 9:30 am and then will offer free food on their opening day starting at 10:30, first come, first serve.