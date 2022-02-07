SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of Downtown Sioux Falls’ largest buildings now has a new owner. Cresten Capital Holdings purchased Shriver’s Square last week for $6.7 million, one of several Phillips Avenue properties the investment firm has purchased in just five years.



“We’ve grown pretty quickly; we’re movers and shakers if you will,” Cresten Capital Holdings Partner Erica Mullaly said.



Cresten Capital Holdings, founded by Z Wireless Entrepreneur Kevin Tupy, first came to Phillips Avenue in 2017 with the purchase of the Beach Pay building, the home of 605 Running Company, The Hello Hi and Urban Archaeology, along with Cresten Capital Holdings headquarters.



“It’s the oldest standing building in downtown Sioux Falls, it was built in 1887,” Mullaly said. “So just really when you’re renovating and purchasing and digging into the history of these things, it’s so cool. It needs to be revitalized and brought back to life.”



That’s exactly what Cresten Capital has in mind for its recent purchase of the historic Shriver’s Square.



“We have a lot of big plans for it, doing some remodeling and renovations,” Mullaly said. “Really just try to bring the history back to life and give it some TLC and bring it back to the way it should be.”



“Shriver’s Square is at the heart of it all with downtown. It’s been probably 20, 25 years since Shivers Square has been revamped, so it’s about the time that there might be an opportunity to breathe some new life into the building,” DTSF, Inc President Joe Batcheller said.

Batcheller is one Shriver’s Square tenant excited to see some future investment in the property and all of Cresten Capital’s new downtown investments.



“It’s an opportunity to help Phillips Avenue evolve a little more,” Batcheller said. “We’ve got one of the best retail streets in America. This is just an opportunity to level it up even more.”



As Cresten Capital expands its footprint downtown, it’s become the landlord for several key commercial tenants along Phillips Avenue, but it also becomes the new owners of Lucyk’s Bar, all purchased with the same goal of making downtown even better.

“They are investing in downtown, they want to see downtown improve and they’re putting money into their properties,” Batcheller said.



Along with Shrivers Square and the Beach Pay building, Cresten Capital Holdings also purchased the former Young and Richards building that is now home to Chelsea’s Boutique and MK Threads, the Lucky’s buildings and the Telford building where CH Patisserie is located.



“Home is where the heart is, I really think downtown Phillips Avenue is that,” Mullaly said. “As long as we continue to maintain as business owners and work with the city on keeping Phillips Avenue and downtown in general a great place to be, I think it will remain the heart of the city.

Cresten Capital Holdings is not just investing in downtown, but all corners of Sioux Falls. It currently has more than 10 housing projects under construction that will add another 1,500 housing units to its portfolio.