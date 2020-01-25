Crazy Days at Empire Mall and Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Crazy Days all over Sioux Falls this weekend, from the Empire Mall to an extended Crazy Days downtown, you can find some deep discounts on your winter favorites all over town.

“Last weekend crazy days was kind of a flop because of the weather, the blizzard and the cold put a damper on everything,” TH Grey owner Trish Tilberg said.

It’s round two for crazy days in downtown Sioux Falls after last weekend’s blizzard shut down the sales.

“I actually had to close on Friday and Saturday, it was a bummer but luckily they extended crazy days to this weekend,” Tilberg said. “Most all of the stores downtown, especially the retailers, will be participating again this weekend.”

“I was drawn to this 75-percent off rack from Maurice’s, looking for something for my daughter,” Shopper Sandra Erickson said.

Shoppers like Sandra Erickson are also enjoying a weekend of crazy days sales at the Empire Mall.

“Everybody wants a deal and after the holidays is a really good time,” Empire Mall Manager Dan Gies said.

Not only can shoppers find bargains, Gies says January sales are also very important for retailers.

“It’s clearance time for retailers, they’re selling through their merchandise, getting ready for spring with new merchandise coming in,” Gies said.

It’s also a chance for shoppers to head back to the stores after taking a little break after the holidays.

“I haven’t really done much shopping since November, thought it was time,” Erickson said.

“It’s right after Christmas and everybody has spent all of their money, so it slows down quite a bit for retail, having this crazy days in January is super important for us small businesses because it just gives us a little boost of sales,” Tilberg said.

Crazy days runs through Sunday at the Empire Mall and through Saturday at most participating downtown retailers.