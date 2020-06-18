Covert Cellars opening in Downtown Sioux Falls Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls will add a brand new taproom this weekend. Covert Artisan Ales is opening Covert Cellars on Saturday at noon at the East Bank Depot on 8th St.

After months of hard work, Daniel and Stacey Berry are ready to share their new space with the community.

“It’s a great spot. It’s developing. It’s fantastic,” Stacey said.

The Berrys are Army Veterans who spent time in Army intelligence. Their brewery specializes in unique mixed fermentation ales and now, much more.

“We do add a lot of fruit to a lot of our beers and so it appeals to some wine drinkers. We are offering some non-sour beers and some guest taps. We’re releasing four new beers this weekend of our own which, we haven’t put that out yet,” Stacey said.

While Stacey will run the day-to-day operations at the Cellars, Daniel will stay at the brewery in northwest Sioux Falls. On top of creating sour beers you don’t see often in South Dakota, he’s also making a few IPAs and imperial stouts now.

“With this we did cinnamon, pink peppercorns that we got from the local spice shop downtown. Used some vanilla into it and then we did rum barrel aged coffee that we got. Did a cold press on that and added it to it. It has all these flavors that kind of pop,” Daniel said.

On top of indoor seating, Covert Cellars has a patio with views of the Arc of Dreams and the Cathedral.

“I’m excited. We’re excited. We definitely like the location. We like just how exposed the ceiling is. We like that we have a lot more seats than what we had at our other place,” Daniel said.

“We like the fact that other people are willing to try our stuff and want to share that experience,” Stacey said.

Covert Cellars opens at noon this Saturday and closes at midnight. It will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.