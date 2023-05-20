SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.
Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in South Dakota using 2022 rankings from Niche.
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Clay County
– Overall Grade: A
– Public School Grade: B+
– Cost of living grade: B
– Population: 14,816
Steven Frame // Shutterstock
#29. Minnehaha County
– Overall Grade: A
– Public School Grade: A
– Cost of living grade: B
– Population: 194,884
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Davison County
– Overall Grade: B+
– Public School Grade: A-
– Cost of living grade: B
– Population: 19,944
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Brookings County
– Overall Grade: A
– Public School Grade: B+
– Cost of living grade: B
– Population: 34,315
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Butte County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: B
– Population: 10,167
Canva
#25. Codington County
– Overall Grade: B
– Public School Grade: A-
– Cost of living grade: B
– Population: 28,289
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Union County
– Overall Grade: A-
– Public School Grade: B+
– Cost of living grade: B+
– Population: 16,424
Winkelvi // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Brown County
– Overall Grade: A-
– Public School Grade: B+
– Cost of living grade: B+
– Population: 38,471
Canva
#22. Hughes County
– Overall Grade: A
– Public School Grade: B+
– Cost of living grade: B+
– Population: 17,829
Canva
#21. Lake County
– Overall Grade: B+
– Public School Grade: B+
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 11,358
Wacekj // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Fall River County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: C-
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 6,979
Amphibol // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Brule County
– Overall Grade: B+
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 5,247
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Yankton County
– Overall Grade: B+
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 23,213
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Todd County
– Overall Grade: D-
– Public School Grade: D
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 9,434
Canva
#16. Beadle County
– Overall Grade: B
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 18,959
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Turner County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 8,621
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Hamlin County
– Overall Grade: B+
– Public School Grade: A-
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 6,127
Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Walworth County
– Overall Grade: A-
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 5,355
Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons
#12. McCook County
– Overall Grade: B
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 5,676
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Grant County
– Overall Grade: B
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 7,550
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#10. Moody County
– Overall Grade: B
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 6,335
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#9. Day County
– Overall Grade: B
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 5,487
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Charles Mix County
– Overall Grade: B+
– Public School Grade: B+
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 9,346
Betsy Armour // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Roberts County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: C
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 10,254
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Spink County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 6,408
Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Hutchinson County
– Overall Grade: B+
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 7,412
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Bon Homme County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 7,020
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Tripp County
– Overall Grade: B
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 5,615
Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Dewey County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 5,343
Canva
#1. Oglala Lakota County
– Overall Grade: C-
– Public School Grade: D-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 13,835