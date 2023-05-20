SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in South Dakota using 2022 rankings from Niche.

#30. Clay County

– Overall Grade: A

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 14,816

#29. Minnehaha County

– Overall Grade: A

– Public School Grade: A

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 194,884

#28. Davison County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: A-

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 19,944

#27. Brookings County

– Overall Grade: A

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 34,315

#26. Butte County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 10,167

#25. Codington County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: A-

– Cost of living grade: B

– Population: 28,289

#24. Union County

– Overall Grade: A-

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 16,424

#23. Brown County

– Overall Grade: A-

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 38,471

#22. Hughes County

– Overall Grade: A

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: B+

– Population: 17,829

#21. Lake County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 11,358

#20. Fall River County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 6,979

#19. Brule County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 5,247

#18. Yankton County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 23,213

#17. Todd County

– Overall Grade: D-

– Public School Grade: D

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 9,434

#16. Beadle County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 18,959

#15. Turner County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 8,621

#14. Hamlin County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: A-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 6,127

#13. Walworth County

– Overall Grade: A-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 5,355

#12. McCook County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 5,676

#11. Grant County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 7,550

#10. Moody County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 6,335

#9. Day County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 5,487

#8. Charles Mix County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 9,346

#7. Roberts County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 10,254

#6. Spink County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 6,408

#5. Hutchinson County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 7,412

#4. Bon Homme County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 7,020

#3. Tripp County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 5,615

#2. Dewey County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 5,343

#1. Oglala Lakota County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: D-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 13,835