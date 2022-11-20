SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of October of this year, national unemployment is at 3.7%, 0.2% higher than in September. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 2.0% in Minnesota, to 4.5% in Illinois and 4.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Dakota using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in September 2022.

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

Canva

#50. Codington County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.7%

– Total labor force: 16,045 (278 unemployed)

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Davison County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -0.6%

– Total labor force: 11,021 (185 unemployed)

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#48. Edmunds County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.7%

– Total labor force: 1,946 (33 unemployed)

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Grant County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -0.6%

– Total labor force: 4,304 (72 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Gregory County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.7%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -0.6%

– Total labor force: 2,118 (36 unemployed)

You may also like: Fastest growing cities in South Dakota

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Bon Homme County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -0.6%

– Total labor force: 2,778 (49 unemployed)

User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Clay County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

— 1 month change: -1.0%

— 1 year change: -0.5%

– Total labor force: 7,524 (134 unemployed)

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Douglas County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -0.3%

– Total labor force: 1,477 (27 unemployed)

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Hutchinson County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -0.6%

– Total labor force: 3,504 (63 unemployed)

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Kingsbury County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -0.7%

– Total labor force: 2,855 (51 unemployed)

You may also like: Best counties to live in South Dakota

Canva

#40. Lawrence County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -0.7%

– Total labor force: 14,320 (257 unemployed)

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Turner County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -0.3%

– Total labor force: 4,768 (84 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Yankton County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.8%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -0.5%

– Total labor force: 11,616 (209 unemployed)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Butte County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 4,975 (97 unemployed)

Canva

#36. Haakon County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -0.6%

– Total labor force: 1,018 (19 unemployed)

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in South Dakota, according to Tripadvisor

Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Jones County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

— 1 month change: -0.9%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

– Total labor force: 529 (10 unemployed)

Canva

#34. Lake County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

— 1 month change: -0.9%

— 1 year change: -0.6%

– Total labor force: 6,645 (125 unemployed)

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Meade County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -0.7%

– Total labor force: 14,649 (284 unemployed)

tochichi//Wikicommons

#32. Pennington County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -0.7%

– Total labor force: 60,530 (1,138 unemployed)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Potter County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

— 1 month change: -0.7%

— 1 year change: -0.7%

– Total labor force: 1,014 (19 unemployed)

You may also like: Highest-rated museums in South Dakota

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#30. Sanborn County

– Current unemployment rate: 1.9%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -0.8%

– Total labor force: 1,166 (22 unemployed)

Winkelvi // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Brown County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.6%

– Total labor force: 19,884 (391 unemployed)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Faulk County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.5%

– Total labor force: 1,037 (21 unemployed)

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#27. Hyde County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

— 1 month change: -0.7%

— 1 year change: -0.5%

– Total labor force: 649 (13 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Union County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.0%

— 1 month change: -0.7%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 8,588 (176 unemployed)

You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in South Dakota

USDA // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Campbell County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -1.2%

– Total labor force: 749 (16 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Charles Mix County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

— 1 month change: -0.7%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 3,731 (79 unemployed)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#23. Day County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

— 1 month change: -0.8%

— 1 year change: -1.0%

– Total labor force: 2,619 (55 unemployed)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Deuel County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -1.0%

– Total labor force: 2,358 (49 unemployed)

Wacekj // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Fall River County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

— 1 month change: -0.7%

— 1 year change: -1.2%

– Total labor force: 3,103 (64 unemployed)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in South Dakota

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hanson County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -0.7%

– Total labor force: 1,751 (36 unemployed)

Justinebelden // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Harding County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -0.5%

– Total labor force: 705 (15 unemployed)

Rolf Blauert Dk4hb // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lyman County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

— 1 month change: -1.1%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

– Total labor force: 1,704 (36 unemployed)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#17. Moody County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

— 1 month change: -1.0%

— 1 year change: -0.2%

– Total labor force: 3,969 (82 unemployed)

Matt Lemmon (mattlemmon) // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Perkins County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -0.5%

– Total labor force: 1,398 (30 unemployed)

You may also like: States where people in South Dakota are getting new jobs

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Spink County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.1%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -0.5%

– Total labor force: 2,950 (61 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Marshall County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.2%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.5%

– Total labor force: 2,401 (52 unemployed)

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jackson County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

— 1 month change: -0.8%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

– Total labor force: 1,244 (28 unemployed)

Betsy Armour // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Roberts County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.3%

— 1 month change: -1.1%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 4,718 (108 unemployed)

puroticorico // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Custer County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.4%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 4,200 (102 unemployed)

You may also like: South Dakota is the #2 worst state at buckling up

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Corson County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.5%

— 1 month change: -2.2%

— 1 year change: -1.8%

– Total labor force: 1,242 (31 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Bennett County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

— 1 month change: -0.9%

— 1 year change: -1.0%

– Total labor force: 1,048 (27 unemployed)

Canva

#8. Mellette County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.7%

— 1 month change: -2.8%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

– Total labor force: 713 (19 unemployed)

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McPherson County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.2%

– Total labor force: 966 (28 unemployed)

Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Walworth County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

— 1 month change: -0.8%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

– Total labor force: 2,113 (61 unemployed)

You may also like: South Dakota is the #6 state with the most people living near toxic release facilities

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Todd County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: -1.6%

— 1 year change: -0.4%

– Total labor force: 2,984 (94 unemployed)

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Ziebach County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

— 1 month change: -2.3%

— 1 year change: -0.5%

– Total labor force: 933 (31 unemployed)

Harry Weddington, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Buffalo County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.1%

— 1 month change: -1.2%

— 1 year change: +0.4%

– Total labor force: 729 (37 unemployed)

Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Dewey County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.5%

— 1 month change: -5.2%

— 1 year change: +0.1%

– Total labor force: 2,261 (125 unemployed)

Canva

#1. Oglala Lakota County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.6%

— 1 month change: -2.6%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 3,865 (215 unemployed)

You may also like: What to know about workers’ compensation in South Dakota