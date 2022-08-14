SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of June of this year, national unemployment is at 3.5%, 0.1% lower than in May, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.8% in Minnesota, to 4.9% in New Mexico and 5.5% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Dakota using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in June 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#50. Hand County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.2%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -0.8%

-Total Labor Force: 1,793 (39 unemployed)

Amphibol // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Brule County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.2%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -0.8%

-Total Labor Force: 2,730 (60 unemployed)

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Davison County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.2%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.0%

-Total Labor Force: 11,262 (250 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Yankton County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.2%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 11,935 (266 unemployed)

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Grant County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.2%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -1.0%

-Total Labor Force: 4,465 (100 unemployed)

Canva

#45. Beadle County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.3%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 9,505 (214 unemployed)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#44. Miner County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.3%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

-Total Labor Force: 1,194 (27 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Bon Homme County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.3%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 2,917 (66 unemployed)

Canva

#42. Lawrence County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.3%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

-Total Labor Force: 14,397 (334 unemployed)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Butte County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.3%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.4%

-Total Labor Force: 5,078 (119 unemployed)

Justinebelden // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Harding County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.3%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 724 (17 unemployed)

Matt Lemmon (mattlemmon) // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Perkins County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.4%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -0.7%

-Total Labor Force: 1,441 (34 unemployed)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Hamlin County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.4%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.3%

-Total Labor Force: 3,642 (86 unemployed)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Clark County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.4%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

-Total Labor Force: 1,990 (47 unemployed)

Canva

#36. Codington County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.4%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.0%

-Total Labor Force: 16,088 (380 unemployed)

tochichi//Wikicommons

#35. Pennington County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.4%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.0%

-Total Labor Force: 61,956 (1,501 unemployed)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Faulk County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.4%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 1,110 (27 unemployed)

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Meade County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.4%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 14,987 (365 unemployed)

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Hutchinson County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.5%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -0.8%

-Total Labor Force: 3,718 (93 unemployed)

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#31. Hyde County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.5%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -0.8%

-Total Labor Force: 669 (17 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Union County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.5%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

-Total Labor Force: 8,853 (225 unemployed)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Spink County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.6%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -0.6%

-Total Labor Force: 3,177 (82 unemployed)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Potter County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.6%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -0.7%

-Total Labor Force: 1,113 (29 unemployed)

Winkelvi // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Brown County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.6%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -0.7%

-Total Labor Force: 20,582 (540 unemployed)

Canva

#26. Lake County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.7%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 6,614 (177 unemployed)

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Hanson County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.7%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

-Total Labor Force: 1,802 (49 unemployed)

Wacekj // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Fall River County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.7%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -1.4%

-Total Labor Force: 3,295 (90 unemployed)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Deuel County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.8%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -1.0%

-Total Labor Force: 2,376 (66 unemployed)

Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Brookings County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.8%

— 1 month change: +0.7%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

-Total Labor Force: 18,633 (520 unemployed)

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Jackson County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.8%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.3%

-Total Labor Force: 1,309 (37 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Charles Mix County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.9%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -1.2%

-Total Labor Force: 4,004 (115 unemployed)

Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Jones County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.9%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -0.5%

-Total Labor Force: 556 (16 unemployed)

User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Clay County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.9%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -1.0%

-Total Labor Force: 7,008 (204 unemployed)

USDA // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Campbell County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.9%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -0.4%

-Total Labor Force: 789 (23 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Marshall County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.0%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -0.5%

-Total Labor Force: 2,521 (75 unemployed)

puroticorico // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Custer County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.0%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

-Total Labor Force: 4,316 (131 unemployed)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#14. Moody County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: +1.2%

— 1 year change: +0.6%

-Total Labor Force: 4,139 (132 unemployed)

Canva

#13. Mellette County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -2.2%

-Total Labor Force: 717 (23 unemployed)

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. McPherson County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 996 (32 unemployed)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#11. Day County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -0.7%

-Total Labor Force: 2,742 (89 unemployed)

Rolf Blauert Dk4hb // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lyman County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: +0.9%

— 1 year change: -1.8%

-Total Labor Force: 1,699 (57 unemployed)

Betsy Armour // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Roberts County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.5%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 4,675 (162 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Bennett County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.6%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

-Total Labor Force: 1,039 (37 unemployed)

Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Walworth County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.9%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

-Total Labor Force: 2,221 (86 unemployed)

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Corson County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.2%

— 1 month change: +1.0%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

-Total Labor Force: 1,303 (55 unemployed)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Todd County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.0%

— 1 month change: +1.7%

— 1 year change: -0.8%

-Total Labor Force: 2,994 (149 unemployed)

Harry Weddington, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Buffalo County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.7%

— 1 month change: +2.0%

— 1 year change: -0.3%

-Total Labor Force: 707 (40 unemployed)

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Ziebach County

– Current Unemployment rate: 6.1%

— 1 month change: +3.0%

— 1 year change: +0.7%

-Total Labor Force: 965 (59 unemployed)

Canva

#2. Oglala Lakota County

– Current Unemployment rate: 6.3%

— 1 month change: +0.7%

— 1 year change: -2.2%

-Total Labor Force: 3,749 (235 unemployed)

Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Dewey County

– Current Unemployment rate: 9.3%

— 1 month change: +5.6%

— 1 year change: +3.7%

-Total Labor Force: 2,358 (220 unemployed)

