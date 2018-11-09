Could The Housing Market Be Changing?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - For the past few years in Sioux Falls, it's been a seller's market.

However, that could soon be changing.

Many economy observers say the end of 2018 could bring an end to the hot housing industry.

That has area realtors getting creative.

Soup may have been a hot item on this cold day, but where this food truck was parked was anything but typical.

"You have to think outside the box as a realtor sometimes and try to get creative," Sioux Falls Realtor Michael Gross said.

Gross decided to throw a broker open house featuring a food truck.

"We want to invite all the realtors, the builders and the general public out to a house to market blitz a house to try to get it to sell," Gross said.

Once the weather starts turning colder, creativity may be even more important when trying to sell a house.

"There's the population of South Dakota that we're so used to the winters that we don't want to move during the winter. The only people we really have who are really looking for houses are people from California, Arizona, Denver," Gross said.

In addition to the change in weather, the housing market could also be changing. Many economists say that rising home prices and interest rates, coupled with wages that aren't increasing, could lead to fewer house sales in the future.

"Everybody is constantly doing the same thing, so you always want to set yourself apart," Gross said.

Thanks to the food and more faces seeing the property, Gross hopes someone will bite at buying this house.

"The realtors have other buyers that you may never see," Realtor Justin Garry, who attended the open house, said.

