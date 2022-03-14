SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A familiar historic building in downtown Sioux Falls has gone through a lot of changes over the past decade and now has a brand new look. A peak inside the new Convolo event space on the corner of 8th Street and Weber Avenue in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“Everybody knows the building,” Convolo co-owner Amy Boes said.

It’s been a lot of businesses over the years, most recently Books and Brews, Fernson Brewery and music venue and bar before that.

“I used to come here quite a bit when it was Latitude 44 and there was live music here on the stage,” Boes said.

But now those red velvet curtains have turned light and white as Convolo event space made a complete transformation of the well-known building.

“We had the floors sanded and refinished, the woodwork and the ceiling painted white to give it that more airy feel in here,” Convolo co-owner Angela Merritt said.

Owners Amy Boes and Angela Merritt wanted to make this more of a modern, blank canvas for anyone hosting an event.

“We knew there was an opportunity for smaller scale events here, downtown specifically,” Merritt said.

While live music is still an option, Convolo’s owners say the possibilities for the space are endless. The room is set up for catering, drinks and any kind of event or party you want to have in downtown Sioux Falls.

“We’ve done a lot of showers, reception dinners, rehearsals, rehearsal dinners, corporate parties, retirement parties, graduation parties,” Boes said.

“Ones that are too big for a house, but too small for other venue options. That seemed to be the good niche market for it,” Merritt said.

The renovated room can hold up to 95 people, with seated space for up to 60.

“You can bring in your own caterer or you can bring in your own food as well,” Merritt said.

Soon the back half of the building will house another business that will work well next to their event venue.

“The former owner of Kaladis and their family are doing their own Brazilian restaurant there that’s going to be very authentic,” Boes said. “And then they’ll also offering catering as well.”

Convolo also leased some expanded parking next to the building to better accommodate their events.