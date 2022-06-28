SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s largest firearms manufacturer celebrated the grand opening of its new Sioux Falls headquarters today. A look inside the newly remodeled Silencer Central building and what it means for the company’s continued growth in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“We’ve got media coming in from the firearms industry all over the country,” Silencer Central founder, Brandon Maddox.

Maddox threw a huge celebration for the official opening of his new Sioux Falls headquarters.

“Introduce ourselves to the community, show people what we have going on here, create some excitement, buzz,” Maddox said.

Many people still think of the company as Dakota Silencer or even South Dakota Silencer, Maddox first name for the company he started in 2005.

“Did it out of my basement worked gun shows every weekend,” Maddox said.

But over the past 15 years, his company has seen explosive growth, now selling in 42 states.

“This year we’ll do 100,000 silencers, so that’s 100 million in sales. We’ve always doubled every year, year before at 50 million, year before 25 million,” Maddox said.

With the growth has come a much larger workforce.

“We have over 100 in this building,” Maddox said.

From shipping, to warehousing, customer service and sales–this new building is designed to provide a comfortable space for the growing silencer central team.

“I’ve never had a job yet where I have a standing desk, my own cubicle, it’s really nice to have this nice building all of the perks,” Silencer Central Customer Service representative Tanner Miedema said.

Employees say the newly remodeled building is a big attraction, but the culture Maddox is creating at Silencer Central has more people looking into working for this growing company.

“Brandon really cares about us as employees as a whole, that’s one of the biggest reasons I love working here, how he treats us with respect. He’ll come and stop by at my desk and say hi,” Miedema said.

Maddox hopes this grand opening celebration will help recruit other prospective employees to help his company continue to grow.

“Having a nice environment for people to work in, we feel like that’s a great recruiting tool,” Maddox said.

Before tonight’s public open house, Silencer Central held a special reception for employees and their families featuring inflatables, food and giveaways, including one new car! Tanner, the employee we interviewed for this story was the lucky winner of the new car last night.