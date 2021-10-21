Construction timeline for Dave & Buster’s in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people in the Sioux Falls area have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of new national brand in town.

“What we get asked most about on this whole development has to be Dave & Buster’s; people are very excited to see it coming to Sioux Falls,” Mike Van Buskirk, Van Buskirk Companies President of Operations, said.

After pausing construction for more than a year during the pandemic, work on Dave & Buster’s resumed about a month ago at Lake Lorraine.



KELOLAND News got a look inside at the progress Thursday; Van Buskirk says they’re making good progress toward the goal of wrapping up construction by February or March.

“The work being done right now is buttoning up the outside, but the majority of work is inside; the floors are going in the walls are going in, getting it set up,” Van Buskirk said. “It’s a big building and there’s a lot to be done in there, so it just takes a while to get through it. And gearing everyone up to get construction going again, especially with how busy everyone is right now, it just takes a while.”

While Sioux Falls Dave & Buster’s won’t be ready ahead of the holiday season, Van Buskirk says it should be open late winter when families are looking for something fun to do indoors.

“Dave & Buster’s brings that element,” Van Buskirk said. “They’ve got food, they’ve got entertainment and if you look at them nationally, they are super successful.”

Van Buskirk says this new addition adds more of the dining and entertainment options Lake Lorraine was designed for, a key part of the new lifestyle center.