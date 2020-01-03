Construction is well underway on Thunder Road multi-million dollar expansion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In June we told you about the multi-million dollar expansion coming to Thunder Road in Sioux Falls. Seven months later, construction crews are working hard so the updated fun park can be ready for the summer.

From a new pizza restaurant and an arcade to a 7D theater and bowling, Thunder Road’s new indoor facility will offer exciting new experiences.

“We’re actually putting up a thirty thousand square foot building here. So it will include a new restaurant, it will include an event space, party rooms, we got a 7D theater coming in, bowling, mini-bowling, bumper cars. We’ve got a large arcade coming into the building,” Thunder Road general manager Ryan Friez said.

General manager Ryan Friez says they are spending more money on the new building than they’ve spent on the entire Thunder Road Park.

“It’s several million dollars but we think it’s something that Sioux Falls is ready for the next level,” Friez said.

With only a few setbacks due to weather, the new indoor facility at Thunder Road in Sioux Falls is expected to be open in the summer.

“We got all the foundation work done, we’ve gone ahead and got all the inside just enclosed and the final stuff now so at this point in time hopefully the weather shouldn’t affect us too much more,” Friez said.

Friez says the indoor facility is expected to open in July, but the outside area of the park is still planned to open in early April.