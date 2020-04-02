Construction industry booming despite pandemic; could provide jobs to people laid off

While many industries are coming to a halt because of COVID-19, construction crews are just entering their busy season.

“Spring time that is when the building market booms, the frost comes out, everybody starts to dig holes, we get excited about projects,” Shane Patten with Builders Millwork and Window said.

Construction is carrying on despite the changes of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are still bidding, still meeting with customers, still ordering products,” Patten said.

Builders Millwork and Window has made some changes like making its showroom by appointment only and limiting foot traffic at its warehouse.

“It’s been working great, our customers still need to be able to come in and pick things out, they need viable options and our showroom provides that,” Patten said.

“We still have a lot of excited customers that are looking to build this year,” Brad Mair said.

Brad Mair, the owner of A+ construction, is the president of the Sioux Empire Home Builders Association; he says construction crews are taking some extra precautions on the worksite.

“They’re maintaining that social distancing, working six feet apart, but typically our guys are not elbow to elbow on top of each other anyways, especially the outdoor type trade. We’re talking cement work, framing, roofers, you tend to have your own personal space doing that type of work anyways,” Mair said.

Many contractors and tradesman are so busy with construction right now, they’re still looking to add new employees to keep up with the busy spring and summer season.



“A lot of those are continuing to hire, they’ve been struggling to find good help for a long time. Sometimes people are going to find this may be a mixed blessing on losing a job that they had had before,” Mair said.

Mair says its a great opportunity for people who lost their job in this pandemic to join an industry that’s not slowing down.

“Sioux Falls is going to continue to build, housing is a constant need, we know this, it’s a constant need, people always need homes, we’re growing by five or six thousand people per year, so it is going to continue to be a need,” Mair said.

In early March when the coronavirus had just started in the U.S., Sioux Falls issued several major new building projects, including a $10.5 million condo project and two million dollars in updates to Robert Frost Elementary. Mair says demand for new home construction also continues to grow.

“Lumber the last month has just taken a dive in pricing, so materials are cheap, fuel is cheap and interest rates are at all-time historic lows. There are definite advantages to looking into doing new homes or additions right now,” Mair said.

Patten said the Department of Homeland Security has declared residential and multifamily construction essential work, which should help keep their supply chain of products up and running throughout the pandemic.