Construction begins on new Fareway grocery store in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New developments are underway all over Sioux Falls, including some major new retail space on west 41st street.

Fareway just broke ground on a new stand alone grocery store at 41st Street and Ellis Road.

“Obviously two blocks will be very convenient for me,” Cary Miller said.

People who live in far western Sioux Falls are used to driving to get their groceries.

“Either go to Walmart or go to Hy-Vee and that’s quite a ways away, then I get into traffic of course. This way there’s not going to be any traffic, it’s going to be wonderful,” Diana LeGrand said.

The neighborhood is excited to see progress now underway on a new Fareway grocery store just a few blocks away from their homes.

“This will be so wonderful to have one so close,” LeGrand said.

“The 41st and Ellis corridor, that’s a busy corner and its very visible and the growth in that area is such that we saw a need for a grocery retailer to service residents in that particular area,” Fareway Spokesperson Emily Taribio said.

Taribio said from the outside, the new westside Fareway will look very similar to the store on east 41st street near Sycamore.

“It will be a 21,000 sq foot stand alone structure, Taribio said. “There’s an elevated entrance and additional windows for more natural lighting inside.”

It’s not the only new retail space going up on this growing part of town; Dollar Tree is also beginning construction on its new store near 41st and Ellis Road intersection.

“We’re excited to be a part of the larger development, we’re going to be a stand alone store, but there are other businesses that are going to open in that area so its really exciting to be a community of businesses,” Taribio said.

A community of business that continues to grow in Sioux Falls, even through the pandemic.

“We want to continue to grow and open new stores and feel that that’s important now more than ever,” “We’re really committed to the Sioux falls area and growing in this market.”

The west side Fareway is expected to open in the spring, but COVID-19 and the weather could cause some delays in construction.