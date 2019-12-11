Considering a reverse mortgage as part of your retirement plan

A national expert on reverse mortgages was in Sioux Falls Tuesday, speaking to local financial advisors about this growing option for retirement income. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, we take a closer look at how they work and whether they’re right for you.

“I’ve been doing this for 16 years now and no one has ever said ‘Oh reverse mortgages, I heard they’re great.’ That just doesn’t happen,” Reverse Mortgage expert Harlan Accola said.

Even though Accola wrote the book on reverse mortgages, he knows they tend to have a bad reputation.

“The issue is people think you lose ownership to your house, that is not true,” Accola said.

Instead of paying money into your house, with a reverse mortgage, you’re taking some of the equity out of your home.

“You can take it out one of three ways, either in a lump sum to pay off an existing mortgage or buy a house, or I can take it out in a line of credit and use it as I want it, or thirdly I can get a monthly check like I paid in my monthly check,” Accola said.

It’s only available for people age 62 and older and doesn’t require any payments until your death.

“At the end when everything is finished, I end up with a loan that has to be paid back, but its paid back by the house, not by my children, not my estate, its paid back by the house. And if there’s not enough money to pay it back, the federal government through the FHA mortgage insurance program pays it back,” Accola said.

But that insurance comes with a price tag.

“Fees on reverse mortgages are typically higher than traditional mortgages so they’re really reducing the inheritance for their heir, and they’re incurring higher fees that add to the loan balance over time,” Financial Planner Neil Graff with Graff Capital Management said.

Graff says reverse mortgages are a viable option for people who need to supplement their retirement plan.

“If you have a retired couple or retiree that has planned for retirement but find that the standard of living they want to enjoy, they can’t fuel that with their current cash flow, they may turn to reverse mortgage to increase their income,” Graff said.

“At the end you’ll have less equity, but you’ll have more cash and really in retirement its most important that you have cash,” Accola said.

Graff says reverse mortgages are an especially good option for retirees who don’t have heirs to consider. In that case, he says it makes sense to enjoy the equity from your home while you can.