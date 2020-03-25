Comfort King now making masks out of mattress materials

Health care providers across the country are beginning to improvise with some protective equipment such as masks and other supplies in short supply. Now a Sioux Falls mattress company is working to make sure people in KELOLAND are protected.

“Last week my mom put a bug in my ear, she works at a nursing home, and she said, why don’t you make some masks? I kind of thought, how am I going to make masks, we make mattresses,” Comfort King Owner Chris Larson said.

Larson said he reached out to another friend in the industry for inspiration and then spent most of Monday morning perfecting a design.

“I did a lot of experimenting in using a lot of the materials we already have and designing a mask that would fit well and be comfortable and still offer protection to some folks that don’t have access to masks right now,” Larson said.

“It’s basically a piece of fabric, its got some fiberfill inside of it, and we’re just kind of sewing it like this, attaching some rubber bands on the side that can hook around your ears. It’s very practical, nothing fancy, but definitely serves the purpose,” Comfort King employee Travis Jungen said.

The goal is to help anyone who needs a mask in the Sioux Falls area.

“Nursing homes, people who are working in the medical field but don’t have enough masks right now, people working in retail or other service related, where they can’t just go home, they have to keep going and serving the public,” Larson said.



This new project also gives Larson’s employees something to do now that traffic inside the store has dramatically dropped.

“Normally on a work day, we’re building mattresses, building boxes, helping customers, today, we’re building masks,” Jungen said.

Comfort King is donating all of the materials, most of it is the fabric they usually use as a border along the side of a mattress. Larson says he’s also offering up the supplies to anyone in the community that wants to help.

“If anyone else out there wants to do some sewing, if they’re bored and want to help out the community, we’re open to that too,” Larson said.

Larson thinks Comfort King will be able to make several hundred masks a day and even more with community involvement.



If you or your company could use these masks or if you’d like to help sew them, contact Comfort King at (605) 371-4540.