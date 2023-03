SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new store coming soon to Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls and it’s all about getting messy.

Color Splash Studio will open later this spring. It’s the dream of two sisters as they open their own business.

At Color Splash, you’ll create tie-dye shirts or other items.

The studio is located on the west side of the Lake Lorraine development on Marion Road between Salon Centric and Hotworx.