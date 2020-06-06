Climberz, new indoor rock climbing facility opens in Tea

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus pandemic put a lot of business plans on hold, but a new fitness and entertainment venue in Tea continued construction over the past few months and is now open for business.

“We built this gym, it was just me and my father, built all the walls, came up with the design ourselves,” Climberz owner Travis Klinghagen said.

After three years of planning, Climberz was supposed to open in April. Klinghagen says the extra time provided by the pandemic allowed him to make the space even more unique.

“I spent way too many hours painting it, but it turned out pretty fun and brings a lot of energy to the place,” Klinghagen said.

A unique building full of energy for people to enjoy all year long.

“It’s a huge workout, it’s definitely tough, you’ll be going up the wall and your heart rate goes through the roof,” Klinghagen said.

There are different routes throughout all of the rock wall space for people of all skill levels, all marked out by different colors.



“We talked with a lot of climbers in the area and that’s how we kind of took this place not just from a recreation center but to an actual climbing facility, with getting the routes set up and getting everything so we can teach people. So one, they come in and have a bunch of fun, but it also teaches them how to climb,” Klinghagen said.

The routes change every month to give climbers of all ages something new to try throughout the year.

“I built Climberz to really embody the full spectrum of the community, so kids adults, hard core rock climbers, people just looking to try something new, even people looking at doing birthdays and stuff like that, so its kind of a new venue,” Klinghagen said.

In his first week in business, he says he expanded the kids section for toddlers to teens and has already been busy with excited new customers.

“We’ve already had a bunch of kids just raving about it,” he said.

Climberz is now open for new memberships, day passes, parties and more on the north side of Tea. Klinghagen says its the first dedicated indoor climbing facility in the Sioux Falls area.