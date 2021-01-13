Click Rain acquires Lemonly, growing the Sioux Falls digital marketing firm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two well-known names in marketing based in Sioux Falls are now joining forces: Click Rain has acquired Lemonly.

“We’re heading toward our 10th year of business,” Lemonly CEO John Meyer said.

Meyer said his future entrepreneurial aspirations led him on a search for a buyer.

“We were talking to some national agencies, talking to a software company, trying to figure out what the right home was for Lemonly,” Meyer said.

“Some casual conversations lead to a realization that we have a lot of alignment,” Click Rain CEO Natalie Eisenberg said.

A year of discussions lead to an agreement with Click Rain, the largest digital marketing firm in the Dakotas.

“We don’t compete for business, I’ve never gone up in pitches against Click Rain, which means we can help each other,” Meyer said.

The sister companies hope joining together will help them offer more to both their clients, grow their business and benefit their more than 50 employees.

“We are going to crossover some business to one another and also sharing some efficiencies in administration, things like accounting and payroll and health insurance, that’s really going to help us be a larger team in the future,” Eisenberg said.

“We’re nationally specific, they’re regionally broad,” Meyer said of the differences in the two firms.

In a tough year for the advertising industry, both Click Rain and Lemonly have thrived.

“Agencies across the board have had a tough year coming off of the pandemic, just as ad dollars have decreased. Thankfully in our case, both companies grew last year,” Meyer said.

“Both companies have had really record years and that positivity has helped us make some of this change decision,” Eisenberg said.

The company will continue with the two unique brands intact–for now, they’ll keep both Sioux Falls offices, with the goal of eventually creating a combined space to bring these new sister companies under the same roof.