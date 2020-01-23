Clean Ride Auto Spa to offer car washes, coffee shop and pet spa

SIOUX FALLS, (S.D.) — A new 10,000 square foot facility is just a few weeks away from opening in southern Sioux Falls.



Clean Ride Auto Spa has been under construction near 85th Street and Minnesota Avenue since Spring 2019, but the multi-faceted business is working on some finishing touches before opening in early February.



“We know a lot of people value their pets, coffee and vehicles, we put it all together on one site,” Clean Ride Auto Spa partner Dave Dreessen said.

The Clean Ride Auto Spa Brings together a unique group of businesses. The auto spa provides different options for an automated exterior car wash that comes with free vacuums. But customers also have the option to pull into the detail bay for a variety of interior cleaning options.



“We’ll have 12 bays; we’ll have everything from a quick clean, a 15 minutes service, we’ll also have a half hour option that’s a little more advanced with some polish and some waxes, and we’ll also have a full service bumper to bumper option where you make an appointment, leave your car here for half a day,” Dreessen said.

The detail bay will also offer basic exterior repairs like paint less dent repair, headlight restoration and window chip repair.

While you wait for your service, you can head over to the Clean Bean Coffee Shop.



“We are featuring Coffea coffees, so you’ll get a drip coffee that’s some of our best roasts in town, we’ll do lattes, cappuccinos, traditional coffees and also some pastries,” The Clean Bean manager Beth Thomas said.

The Clean Bean coffee shop and drive thru is open to anyone, even if you’re not using the car wash.



“You can come in the front door obviously, come in with your friends and sit down with your friends and have a nice cup of coffee or you can go through the drive thru and we’ll have also limited availability through our car wash kiosks outside,” Thomas said.

And if your dog is in need of a wash, you can make a stop at the Clean Ride Dog Spa, a self service dog washing area.



“They can self serve at their own pace and wash their dog up and dry it off,” Dreessen said.



Clean Ride Auto Spa is owned by six local families who said they saw a need in the availability of full-service car care in Sioux Falls. They will have pricing and membership options available on their website and hope to open in early February.