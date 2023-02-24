SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The City of Sioux Falls is now accepting applications for summer interns, but in tonight’s Your Money Matters, how the city’s new Ascend Internship Program offers more than a summer job.

“Since I was a young kid, I always took an interest in law enforcement, just helping the community,” University of Sioux Falls senior Ulises Trujillo said.

It’s why Trujillo applied for the City of Sioux Fall’s Ascend Internship Program last summer.

“Going through that internship gave me more focus and wanting to be in law enforcement because of that opportunity,” Trujillo said.

It also gave him a chance to learn that the Sioux Falls Police Department is exactly where he wants to start his career.

“My biggest focus was a department that was community oriented and actually helping, this department, they look out for each other and everyone in the community and that’s just something I really want to be a part of,” Trujillo said.

“We want them to see what a great employer the City of Sioux Falls is,” Talent Acquisition Coordinator Jenna Neugebauer said.

The City of Sioux Falls says the Ascend Internship Program is an important part of recruiting talent.

“For us it’s about building a workforce, creating those connections and keeping talent within the community,” Neugebauer said.

The college students in the Ascend program meet together every week and learn about every facet of the city.

“It’s all about the connections they make and getting to see the way the city works as a whole,” Neugebauer said.

Interns can choose to work in one of the city’s many different career paths.

“We have 12 different departments within the city,” Neugebauer said. “From the police department, urban forestry department, parks and recreation, as a planning intern, with human resources, or even our engineering department as well.”

Departments that all work together to serve the people of Sioux Falls; a synergy that helps interns like Ulises decide to stay.

“It gives you a first hand look at how the city works…so you get to see its close knit and actually all works together,” Trujillo said.

The city is now accepting applications for 12 Ascend internship positions that pay $17.50 to $19 an hour, any college student can apply.