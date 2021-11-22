City of Sioux Falls hits $1 billion in building permits for 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has hit a new record today, more than $1-billion in building permits have been filed so far this year.

Today’s milestone means construction in Sioux Falls has already eclipsed last year’s year-end record of nearly $920 million.

The permits include all new commercial and residential buildings, as well as additions, repairs, remodels, and renovations to existing buildings.

“To give you some scale of the growth, right, we are over a billion dollars. Two years ago Omaha crossed the 1-billion dollar mark for the first time. Last year they did just 80-million dollars over the 1-billion dollar mark. So just to give you a scale, a community over four times our size and we are right up there with them,” Director of Planning and Development Services for the City of Sioux Falls, Jeff Eckhoff said.

The project that pushed the year-end total over the $1-billion mark in Sioux Falls is the planned renovation at the Minnehaha County Administration Building.