City of SF approved permits topped $36 million in January

The City of Sioux Falls just broke another record for building permit valuations.

“We had a great January, it is the highest January we had on record,” Jeff Eckhoff, the Director of Planning and Development Services in Sioux Falls said.

At $36 million, the total value of all of the building permits issued in January is a huge jump from what the city usually sees in any given month.

“During the season it can be anywhere from $10 to 15 million, off season it’s worse than that, probably in the $4 to 6 million,” Eckhoff said.

Eckhoff says these kind of record breaking figures are usually thanks to some big projects.

“There was the capital card project out at Dawley Farm, that was almost $9 million, so that was a big part of it,” Eckhoff said.

While these big commercial projects certainly helped drive up that record breaking total in January, the city says another big factor is the sheer number of building permits they approved this past month.

“We issued 314 building permits in January, that is a number that’s ahead of normal pace as well,” Eckhoff said.

That includes a long list of new residential projects along with some other million dollar commercial additions and a $2 million remodel at the Sanford Heart Hospital–all of it pointing to another year of strong growth in the city.

“It’s really early to start looking at a trend, but obviously we’re excited it’s a great start, we feel really good about the projects we’re hearing about and talking to people about so we expect a really good year,” Eckhoff said.

2018 still holds the record for building permit valuations at $787 million. 2019 fell just $15 million short of that record–still well above other recent years that also show continued growth