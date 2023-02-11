SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022.

The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $566,937 which is 84% higher than the state average of $307,922.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in South Dakota

#1. Sioux Falls, SD: 13

#2. Rapid City, SD: 8

#3. Spearfish, SD: 3

#4. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD: 2

#5. Brookings, SD: 1

#5. Vermillion, SD: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

Stacker

#30. Fairburn

– Typical home value: $306,047

– 1-year price change: +14.2%

– 5-year price change: +57.2%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#29. Hot Springs

– Typical home value: $311,122

– 1-year price change: +16.4%

– 5-year price change: +66.3%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#28. Whitewood

– Typical home value: $314,921

– 1-year price change: +13.5%

– 5-year price change: +45.3%

– Metro area: Spearfish, SD

Stacker

#27. Rapid City

– Typical home value: $320,191

– 1-year price change: +9.7%

– 5-year price change: +63.6%

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

Stacker

#26. Montrose

– Typical home value: $320,404

– 1-year price change: +13.8%

– 5-year price change: +80.5%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#25. Sioux Falls

– Typical home value: $321,074

– 1-year price change: +12.8%

– 5-year price change: +52.8%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#24. Colton

– Typical home value: $326,638

– 1-year price change: +16.6%

– 5-year price change: +58.6%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#23. Burbank

– Typical home value: $332,577

– 1-year price change: +10.9%

– 5-year price change: +47.0%

– Metro area: Vermillion, SD

Stacker

#22. Box Elder

– Typical home value: $336,814

– 1-year price change: +12.5%

– 5-year price change: +60.7%

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

Stacker

#21. Harrisburg

– Typical home value: $342,567

– 1-year price change: +13.1%

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#20. Astoria

– Typical home value: $344,153

– 1-year price change: +12.5%

– 5-year price change: +49.3%

– Metro area: Brookings, SD

Stacker

#19. Valley Springs

– Typical home value: $345,784

– 1-year price change: +16.2%

– 5-year price change: +60.8%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#18. Crooks

– Typical home value: $350,421

– 1-year price change: +15.8%

– 5-year price change: +54.4%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#17. Deadwood

– Typical home value: $351,359

– 1-year price change: +13.9%

– 5-year price change: +51.8%

– Metro area: Spearfish, SD

Stacker

#16. Dell Rapids

– Typical home value: $354,616

– 1-year price change: +14.5%

– 5-year price change: +57.8%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#15. Baltic

– Typical home value: $359,883

– 1-year price change: +14.9%

– 5-year price change: +62.2%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#14. Humboldt

– Typical home value: $361,002

– 1-year price change: +16.7%

– 5-year price change: +68.2%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#13. Custer

– Typical home value: $362,291

– 1-year price change: +15.4%

– 5-year price change: +57.0%

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

Stacker

#12. Brandon

– Typical home value: $378,684

– 1-year price change: +11.9%

– 5-year price change: +53.2%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#11. Spearfish

– Typical home value: $384,454

– 1-year price change: +13.2%

– 5-year price change: +45.3%

– Metro area: Spearfish, SD

Stacker

#10. Summerset

– Typical home value: $388,786

– 1-year price change: +13.3%

– 5-year price change: +50.5%

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

Stacker

#9. Jefferson

– Typical home value: $389,682

– 1-year price change: +11.6%

– 5-year price change: +40.9%

– Metro area: Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

Stacker

#8. Chancellor

– Typical home value: $396,997

– 1-year price change: +15.7%

– 5-year price change: +64.7%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#7. Hartford

– Typical home value: $407,564

– 1-year price change: +15.4%

– 5-year price change: +58.1%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#6. Hermosa

– Typical home value: $426,170

– 1-year price change: +16.5%

– 5-year price change: +72.2%

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

Stacker

#5. Hill City

– Typical home value: $435,891

– 1-year price change: +12.9%

– 5-year price change: +82.4%

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

Stacker

#4. North Sioux City

– Typical home value: $451,535

– 1-year price change: +11.9%

– 5-year price change: +44.3%

– Metro area: Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

Stacker

#3. Renner

– Typical home value: $490,584

– 1-year price change: +17.1%

– 5-year price change: +65.8%

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#2. Keystone

– Typical home value: $522,390

– 1-year price change: +17.7%

– 5-year price change: +70.9%

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

Stacker

#1. Colonial Pine Hills

– Typical home value: $566,937

– 1-year price change: +12.0%

– 5-year price change: +69.2%

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

