SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending December 2022.

Data was available for 106 cities and towns in South Dakota. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $78,619 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Sioux Falls, SD: 20

#2. Rapid City, SD: 11

#3. Spearfish, SD: 4

#4. Brookings, SD: 2

#4. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD: 2

#6. Mitchell, SD: 1

#6. Vermillion, SD: 1

#6. Yankton, SD: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

Stacker

#50. Volga

– Typical home value: $289,535

– 1-year price change: +$31,375 (+12.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$85,911 (+42.2%)

– Metro area: Brookings, SD

Stacker

#49. Marion

– Typical home value: $227,839

– 1-year price change: +$31,600 (+16.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$83,448 (+57.8%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#48. New Underwood

– Typical home value: $291,553

– 1-year price change: +$31,743 (+12.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$116,084 (+66.2%)

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

Stacker

#47. Garretson

– Typical home value: $253,347

– 1-year price change: +$31,841 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$94,174 (+59.2%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#46. Belle Fourche

– Typical home value: $254,567

– 1-year price change: +$32,100 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$89,076 (+53.8%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#45. Lead

– Typical home value: $268,290

– 1-year price change: +$32,427 (+13.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$90,064 (+50.5%)

– Metro area: Spearfish, SD

Stacker

#44. Burbank

– Typical home value: $332,577

– 1-year price change: +$32,651 (+10.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$106,409 (+47.0%)

– Metro area: Vermillion, SD

Stacker

#43. Beresford

– Typical home value: $276,679

– 1-year price change: +$32,941 (+13.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$93,103 (+50.7%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#42. Mount Vernon

– Typical home value: $225,030

– 1-year price change: +$33,187 (+17.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$98,152 (+77.4%)

– Metro area: Mitchell, SD

Stacker

#41. Blackhawk

– Typical home value: $291,051

– 1-year price change: +$33,310 (+12.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$94,209 (+47.9%)

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

Stacker

#40. Sturgis

– Typical home value: $303,514

– 1-year price change: +$34,495 (+12.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$99,744 (+48.9%)

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

Stacker

#39. Irene

– Typical home value: $154,722

– 1-year price change: +$34,649 (+28.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$61,068 (+65.2%)

– Metro area: Yankton, SD

Stacker

#38. Canistota

– Typical home value: $281,218

– 1-year price change: +$35,498 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$122,725 (+77.4%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#37. Sioux Falls

– Typical home value: $321,074

– 1-year price change: +$36,410 (+12.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$110,965 (+52.8%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#36. Lennox

– Typical home value: $277,051

– 1-year price change: +$36,638 (+15.2%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#35. Box Elder

– Typical home value: $336,814

– 1-year price change: +$37,414 (+12.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$127,250 (+60.7%)

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

Stacker

#34. Whitewood

– Typical home value: $314,921

– 1-year price change: +$37,542 (+13.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$98,111 (+45.3%)

– Metro area: Spearfish, SD

Stacker

#33. Parker

– Typical home value: $286,078

– 1-year price change: +$37,630 (+15.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$100,000 (+53.7%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#32. Fairburn

– Typical home value: $306,047

– 1-year price change: +$38,061 (+14.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$111,319 (+57.2%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#31. Astoria

– Typical home value: $344,153

– 1-year price change: +$38,325 (+12.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$113,658 (+49.3%)

– Metro area: Brookings, SD

Stacker

#30. Montrose

– Typical home value: $320,404

– 1-year price change: +$38,969 (+13.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$142,909 (+80.5%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#29. Harrisburg

– Typical home value: $342,567

– 1-year price change: +$39,588 (+13.1%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#28. Brandon

– Typical home value: $378,684

– 1-year price change: +$40,334 (+11.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$131,509 (+53.2%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#27. Jefferson

– Typical home value: $389,682

– 1-year price change: +$40,583 (+11.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$113,103 (+40.9%)

– Metro area: Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

Stacker

#26. Big Stone City

– Typical home value: $240,793

– 1-year price change: +$41,425 (+20.8%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#25. Colman

– Typical home value: $294,789

– 1-year price change: +$42,823 (+17.0%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#24. Deadwood

– Typical home value: $351,359

– 1-year price change: +$42,867 (+13.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$119,969 (+51.8%)

– Metro area: Spearfish, SD

Stacker

#23. Hot Springs

– Typical home value: $311,122

– 1-year price change: +$43,817 (+16.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$124,041 (+66.3%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#22. Tea

– Typical home value: $359,525

– 1-year price change: +$44,730 (+14.2%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#21. Spearfish

– Typical home value: $384,454

– 1-year price change: +$44,730 (+13.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$119,899 (+45.3%)

– Metro area: Spearfish, SD

Stacker

#20. Dell Rapids

– Typical home value: $354,616

– 1-year price change: +$44,967 (+14.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$129,829 (+57.8%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#19. Summerset

– Typical home value: $388,786

– 1-year price change: +$45,683 (+13.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$130,487 (+50.5%)

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

Stacker

#18. Chester

– Typical home value: $380,806

– 1-year price change: +$45,770 (+13.7%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#17. Colton

– Typical home value: $326,638

– 1-year price change: +$46,412 (+16.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$120,666 (+58.6%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#16. Baltic

– Typical home value: $359,883

– 1-year price change: +$46,603 (+14.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$138,010 (+62.2%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#15. Crooks

– Typical home value: $350,421

– 1-year price change: +$47,706 (+15.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$123,511 (+54.4%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#14. North Sioux City

– Typical home value: $451,535

– 1-year price change: +$47,889 (+11.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$138,723 (+44.3%)

– Metro area: Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

Stacker

#13. Valley Springs

– Typical home value: $345,784

– 1-year price change: +$48,298 (+16.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$130,756 (+60.8%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#12. Custer

– Typical home value: $362,291

– 1-year price change: +$48,481 (+15.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$131,561 (+57.0%)

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

Stacker

#11. Hill City

– Typical home value: $435,891

– 1-year price change: +$49,880 (+12.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$196,905 (+82.4%)

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

Stacker

#10. Gary

– Typical home value: $389,234

– 1-year price change: +$51,131 (+15.1%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#9. Humboldt

– Typical home value: $361,002

– 1-year price change: +$51,682 (+16.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$146,400 (+68.2%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#8. Wall

– Typical home value: $285,421

– 1-year price change: +$53,545 (+23.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$116,855 (+69.3%)

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

Stacker

#7. Chancellor

– Typical home value: $396,997

– 1-year price change: +$53,936 (+15.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$155,984 (+64.7%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#6. Hartford

– Typical home value: $407,564

– 1-year price change: +$54,307 (+15.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$149,750 (+58.1%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#5. Wentworth

– Typical home value: $450,303

– 1-year price change: +$57,969 (+14.8%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#4. Hermosa

– Typical home value: $426,170

– 1-year price change: +$60,392 (+16.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$178,716 (+72.2%)

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

Stacker

#3. Colonial Pine Hills

– Typical home value: $566,937

– 1-year price change: +$60,888 (+12.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$231,881 (+69.2%)

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

Stacker

#2. Renner

– Typical home value: $490,584

– 1-year price change: +$71,605 (+17.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$194,606 (+65.8%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls, SD

Stacker

#1. Keystone

– Typical home value: $522,390

– 1-year price change: +$78,619 (+17.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$216,739 (+70.9%)

– Metro area: Rapid City, SD

