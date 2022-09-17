SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022.

The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Data was available for 108 cities and towns in South Dakota. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $103,470 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Sioux Falls: 20

#2. Rapid City: 13

#3. Spearfish: 4

#4. Pierre: 2

#4. Sioux City: 2

#6. Aberdeen: 1

#6. Watertown: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#50. Lead

– Typical home value: $243,642

– 1-year price change: +$32,237 (+15.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$79,434 (+48.4%)

– Metro area: Spearfish

#49. Davis

– Typical home value: $248,827

– 1-year price change: +$33,049 (+15.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$97,096 (+64.0%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#48. Canistota

– Typical home value: $261,762

– 1-year price change: +$33,241 (+14.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$113,169 (+76.2%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#47. Lennox

– Typical home value: $258,389

– 1-year price change: +$33,654 (+15.0%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#46. Centerville

– Typical home value: $201,543

– 1-year price change: +$33,880 (+20.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$74,386 (+58.5%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#45. Fort Pierre

– Typical home value: $291,775

– 1-year price change: +$34,659 (+13.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$64,366 (+28.3%)

– Metro area: Pierre

#44. Pierre

– Typical home value: $276,375

– 1-year price change: +$34,718 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$81,621 (+41.9%)

– Metro area: Pierre

#43. Sturgis

– Typical home value: $276,693

– 1-year price change: +$35,400 (+14.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$88,413 (+47.0%)

– Metro area: Rapid City

#42. Parker

– Typical home value: $262,264

– 1-year price change: +$35,671 (+15.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$89,289 (+51.6%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#41. New Underwood

– Typical home value: $275,207

– 1-year price change: +$35,857 (+15.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$99,621 (+56.7%)

– Metro area: Rapid City

#40. Whitewood

– Typical home value: $288,006

– 1-year price change: +$37,613 (+15.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$86,757 (+43.1%)

– Metro area: Spearfish

#39. Bath

– Typical home value: $289,289

– 1-year price change: +$38,453 (+15.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$82,828 (+40.1%)

– Metro area: Aberdeen

#38. Jefferson

– Typical home value: $359,806

– 1-year price change: +$38,806 (+12.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$98,896 (+37.9%)

– Metro area: Sioux City

#37. Chester

– Typical home value: $348,905

– 1-year price change: +$38,988 (+12.6%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#36. Harrisburg

– Typical home value: $314,937

– 1-year price change: +$39,022 (+14.1%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#35. De Smet

– Typical home value: $178,701

– 1-year price change: +$39,462 (+28.3%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#34. Fairburn

– Typical home value: $283,923

– 1-year price change: +$39,498 (+16.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$106,217 (+59.8%)

– Metro area: Rapid City

#33. Garretson

– Typical home value: $247,092

– 1-year price change: +$39,553 (+19.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$92,018 (+59.3%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#32. Montrose

– Typical home value: $295,456

– 1-year price change: +$40,222 (+15.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$139,527 (+89.5%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#31. Tea

– Typical home value: $326,994

– 1-year price change: +$41,773 (+14.6%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#30. Astoria

– Typical home value: $307,003

– 1-year price change: +$42,025 (+15.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$95,323 (+45.0%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#29. Big Stone City

– Typical home value: $242,935

– 1-year price change: +$42,035 (+20.9%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#28. Ashland Heights

– Typical home value: $254,343

– 1-year price change: +$42,989 (+20.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$75,845 (+42.5%)

– Metro area: Rapid City

#27. Deadwood

– Typical home value: $320,173

– 1-year price change: +$43,880 (+15.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$104,735 (+48.6%)

– Metro area: Spearfish

#26. Colman

– Typical home value: $270,430

– 1-year price change: +$43,912 (+19.4%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#25. Sioux Falls

– Typical home value: $311,800

– 1-year price change: +$44,112 (+16.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$105,013 (+50.8%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#24. Hot Springs

– Typical home value: $283,203

– 1-year price change: +$44,158 (+18.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$106,606 (+60.4%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#23. Summerset

– Typical home value: $354,036

– 1-year price change: +$44,363 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$107,890 (+43.8%)

– Metro area: Rapid City

#22. Spearfish

– Typical home value: $352,075

– 1-year price change: +$44,672 (+14.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$105,224 (+42.6%)

– Metro area: Spearfish

#21. Colton

– Typical home value: $306,391

– 1-year price change: +$45,412 (+17.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$111,631 (+57.3%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#20. Henry

– Typical home value: $256,371

– 1-year price change: +$47,679 (+22.8%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Watertown

#19. North Sioux City

– Typical home value: $417,016

– 1-year price change: +$47,772 (+12.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$123,713 (+42.2%)

– Metro area: Sioux City

#18. Humboldt

– Typical home value: $337,132

– 1-year price change: +$48,770 (+16.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$128,286 (+61.4%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#17. Chancellor

– Typical home value: $365,845

– 1-year price change: +$50,620 (+16.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$150,871 (+70.2%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#16. Custer

– Typical home value: $334,924

– 1-year price change: +$51,225 (+18.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$118,580 (+54.8%)

– Metro area: Rapid City

#15. Crooks

– Typical home value: $332,006

– 1-year price change: +$51,711 (+18.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$111,001 (+50.2%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#14. Box Elder

– Typical home value: $329,522

– 1-year price change: +$53,363 (+19.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$121,806 (+58.6%)

– Metro area: Rapid City

#13. Wentworth

– Typical home value: $412,419

– 1-year price change: +$53,977 (+15.1%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#12. Baltic

– Typical home value: $342,031

– 1-year price change: +$55,029 (+19.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$128,585 (+60.2%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#11. Rapid City

– Typical home value: $323,030

– 1-year price change: +$55,564 (+20.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$128,371 (+65.9%)

– Metro area: Rapid City

#10. Brandon

– Typical home value: $369,770

– 1-year price change: +$56,094 (+17.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$126,252 (+51.8%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#9. Dell Rapids

– Typical home value: $340,811

– 1-year price change: +$56,385 (+19.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$122,634 (+56.2%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#8. Hartford

– Typical home value: $385,709

– 1-year price change: +$56,755 (+17.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$134,666 (+53.6%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#7. Wall

– Typical home value: $254,678

– 1-year price change: +$56,990 (+28.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$97,773 (+62.3%)

– Metro area: Rapid City

#6. Valley Springs

– Typical home value: $344,126

– 1-year price change: +$64,598 (+23.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$130,015 (+60.7%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#5. Renner

– Typical home value: $468,132

– 1-year price change: +$67,271 (+16.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$169,655 (+56.8%)

– Metro area: Sioux Falls

#4. Hermosa

– Typical home value: $393,399

– 1-year price change: +$67,313 (+20.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$161,081 (+69.3%)

– Metro area: Rapid City

#3. Hill City

– Typical home value: $444,885

– 1-year price change: +$83,675 (+23.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$204,518 (+85.1%)

– Metro area: Rapid City

#2. Keystone

– Typical home value: $486,899

– 1-year price change: +$90,528 (+22.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$196,413 (+67.6%)

– Metro area: Rapid City

#1. Colonial Pine Hills

– Typical home value: $552,923

– 1-year price change: +$103,470 (+23.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$224,517 (+68.4%)

– Metro area: Rapid City

