Cinnabon coming to The Empire Mall

by: KELOLAND News

Shoppers will soon have a new eatery option at The Empire Mall.

The Empire Mall announced Tuesday that Cinnabon will be arriving sometime this spring.

“After continuous requests from shoppers for the highly sought-after, national brand, Cinnabon, we’re thrilled to share it’s going to become a reality,” said Cinnabon Owners Kelly Saunders and Bailey Carlson. “The Sioux Falls community has embraced our past endeavors, such as Auntie Anne’s, and we’re excited to share our next venture’s delectable treats with the community this spring.”

Cinnabon will offer shoppers specialty baked treats such as the Classic Roll, Caramel PecanBon, MiniBon Roll, BonBites, Cinnabon Stix and more.

