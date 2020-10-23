Cigna’s Home Delivery Pharmacy closing in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cigna’s Home Delivery Pharmacy in Sioux Falls is closing.

The company confirmed the change Friday, saying the majority of the site’s employees will be able to move to new roles within the company, but some jobs will be lost over the next three months.

As for customers of the express scripts pharmacy, Cigna says home deliveries will continue as usual in South Dakota.

You can find the company’s full statement below:

As part of our regular business practice, we continually assess our operations to ensure we are best meeting the needs of our patients and clients. After conducting a thorough analysis across all locations, we have decided to close the Cigna Home Delivery Pharmacy in Sioux Falls. While the majority of the site’s employees will be able to move into new roles within the company, a limited number of positions will be impacted over the next three months. We value the dedication of these staff and will provide them with career transition benefits and personal support – whether they choose to pursue another role in our company or a position with a new employer.

Express Scripts Pharmacy customers in South Dakota will not be impacted and will continue to receive their home delivery medicines as they usually do.