Chuck’s Drive-in continues successful 1st summer in Lennox after tornado

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — The Lennox community sustained a lot of damage during this weekend’s EF1 Tornado, but one newly remodeled business that just opened this summer is still standing strong after the storm.

“It’s kind of a neat, very quaint, very little town,” Denise Beebe said.



Denise and Gary Beebe are visiting Chuck’s Drive-in in Lennox, South Dakota from their home in Lenox, Iowa.



“Reminds me of the old diners when I was a kid, that’s why I had a chili cheese dog,” Gary Beebe said.



“It’s a good place for ice cream but their food is very, very good,” Eunice Peters said.

Longtime Lennox locals like Peters are also big fans of the revamp of the building that served as one of the town’s only restaurants for years.



“A lot of drive-ins and little restaurants, many owners, but this has been excellent,” Peters said.



“We put a lot of money into it and we made it nice, and it seems to be working very well,” Chuck’s Drive-in owner Rob Huber said. “The city and the town have really been behind us, they’ve been supporting us and they just love it. The summer was absolutely crazy.”



Owner Rob Huber is from Sioux Falls, but owns several businesses in Lennox and decided it was time to take over the local diner.



“Really there’s very few options to eat in town and when we’re working, I like to have lunch here, that’s mainly where we came up with it. It was just needed in town,” Huber said.



He not only remodeled the building, but also paved the parking lot and added the town’s first ever drive thru.



“They love it, absolutely love it, after all the baseball games, we had six girls working all the time making all the ice cream cones, so it was really crazy, they just loved it,” Huber said.



A smash success in the first summer of business for this new small-town drive-in.



“The food is good, the hospitality is really great, the kids have done a wonderful job working here. Small town living, everyone come to Chuck’s in Lennox.

The drive-in is personal for the Huber family, named in honor of his late father-in-law Chuck.

You only have a few months left to try it out; Chuck’s Drive-in closes October 31st and will open again on March 1st.