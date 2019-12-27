Christmas tree drop-off centers now open

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that the presents are opened, many people are starting to think about taking down the Christmas tree. The City of Sioux Falls is once again offering two free drop off locations for real Christmas trees.

“Thousands of Christmas trees, there will be a mountain of them out there,” Sioux Falls Public Works Director Mark Cotter said.

Thursday was opening day of Christmas tree drop offs in Sioux Falls.

“Since it’s the first day we’re just getting started there were only a few of them out there, but I expect this weekend things will get very busy,” Cotter said.

The city once again has two free Christmas tree drop off locations open for all real trees.

“It does serve the five county area, it’s a regional landfill, so we want people not only in Sioux Falls, but all the cities and residents in the five county area to use it,” Cotter said.

“Anyone in the Sioux Falls, Hartford, Brandon and Tea locations, anyone that needs a tree haul away,” Chris Griessey said.

Griessey with CMG Property Maintenance is also working throughout the region, offering his new Christmas tree removal service.

“We felt like this is a really busy time of the season, people are busy and we’re just trying to find ways to help people in the community to free up some time,” Griessey said.

For $25, Griessey will come and haul away your old tree from you doorstep or curb.

“Not everyone has the convenience of hauling a Christmas tree to a destination to get rid of it, so we like to offer this pick up of Christmas trees to make it a hassle free service so we’ll pick up their Christmas trees and their wreaths if they have it,” Griessey said.

Whether you haul away your tree all on your own or pay someone else to deal with it, the City of Sioux falls wants to make sure that your tree is free of all of the lights, ornaments, decorations and stands because they hope to put it to good use.

“We’ll grind them with a large industrial wood grinder then it shreds that wood into small pieces then we can take that to an industry to have them burn them for energy,” Cotter said. “And if we get into a wet spell, and we need to dry out the roads to the landfill, we’ll use it in select areas there too,” Cotter said.

Only natural trees can be mulched. If your tree was flocked or treated with fire retardant, you can still drop it off on 100 N. Lyons Boulevard across from the fairgrounds or the 105 E. Chambers St. location off of Cliff Avenue, just make sure to put it in a separate pile.

You can drop off your tree at these locations for free through Jan. 12. The locations are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The sites will be closed on New Year’s Day.