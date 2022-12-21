SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a week of Christmas preparations that may include decorating some Christmas cookies or building a gingerbread house. This Wednesday some high school students were checking off these holiday traditions with residents at Prairie Creek Lodge in Sioux Falls.

It may seem like a simple conversation over cookies, but these interactions are a key part of helping high school students figure out their future careers.

“I want to become some sort of therapist or counselor,” Washington High School senior Meredyth Broers said.

“It’s giving them that exposure, communicating with residents, learning how to talk to people, helping with employability skills, that sort of thing,” CTE Intro to Human Services instructor Molly Hill said.

CTE Intro to Human Services instructor Molly Hill has been taking groups of high school students to several different Good Samaritan Society facilities this semester.

“Good Sam has let us come in and see the assisted living patients, the memory care patients and now the independent living patients,” Hill said. “It’s nice to have our students see the different levels of care opportunities within the health care system.”

It’s a perfect partnership for the residents too.

“The residents love to interact with the youth in the community,” Prairie Creek Lodge Activities Supervisor Taryn Siemonsma-Garry said. “We had residents recruiting for other residents to come today, so that was fun.”

But this afternoon of holiday fun is also a chance for these future workers to explore a career in a much-needed field.

“The need for workers in long term care is huge right now,” Siemonsma-Garry said.

It’s why students like Washington Senior Meredyth Broers are so important.

“I want to go into social work at the University of South Dakota,” Broers said.

And experiences like this at Good Sam are helping her figure out exactly what population she’d like to serve.

“This class has really helped me narrow down what I’d like to do in the future,” Washington High School senior Meredyth Broers said. “I actually want to work with the elderly and how they want to plan out their retirement.”

Hill says this is what the SFSD’s Career and Technical Education Academy is all about, helping students figure out their skills, talents and abilities that will help them excel in their future careers.