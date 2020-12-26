Christmas at Westmall 7 Theatres: Working through the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While many holiday traditions may look different this year, one family tradition is still available: Christmas at the movie theater is underway, during a very challenging year for the industry.



Westmall 7 theatres owner Todd Frager is hard at work this Christmas, gearing up for a busy holiday.

“As the day goes on the business really grows, by 5 or 7 o’clock we have traditionally pretty big crowds,” Frager said.



“Just something to do I guess, something out of the ordinary,” Cindy Beck said.



Sisters Rosemary Mose and Cindy Beck don’t usually spend Christmas at the movies.



“The kids didn’t come home for Christmas this year, so my husband and I were home by ourselves,” Beck said.



The pandemic changed their plans this year and brought them out to the theater.



“We like to support them to keep them open, it’s so nice that they opened,” Beck said.



“I expect it to trend about the same we’ll do about 20, 25 percent that we normally do. That’s where we’ve been trending, even less than that sometimes,” Frager said.



The coronavirus pandemic has been tough on business at theaters around the country.



“Right now a full auditorium is going to be 50, 60 people in a 200-seat auditorium,” Frager said.



With intentional social distancing, the Westmall 7 theatres are serving smaller crowds this Christmas, but with a new selection of brand-new releases and newly remodeled entry, Frager hopes to be open for another Christmas next year.



“Little bit of survival mode, you sit down and you go, what can we do to stay in business? The first run product will be important for us in the future,” Frager said.



“It’s really nice now,” Mose said. “The seats are great and the carpet reminds me of covid, I think they picked it out before it hit.”

Another issue in the movie industry during the pandemic is lack of new releases; usually Christmas day would bring 10 to 12 new releases, this year Frager says there are about half that.