Chiropractor now offering outdoor adjustments during pandemic

Many businesses are closing or adjusting their practices to help limit the spread of COVID-19. But one person-to-person industry is still going strong to help people living in pain and also help take some of the demand away from emergency care.



“That’s our primary role right now is making sure that people aren’t going to those emergency rooms and urgent cares with the neck aches, the migraines, the backaches things like that so that they can really take care of the people that are in the most critical need right now,” Sioux Falls Chiropractor Ben Oien said.

Chiropractors are continuing to treat patients to help relieve the burden on other health care providers while also helping people in pain cope.

“People who are under stress who are unable to get sleep at night and just people in pain in general, their immune system is definitely decreased,” Oien said.

Despite the benefits, some patients at higher risk for coronavirus have been skipping treatments to avoid any kind of exposure.



“I missed my last appointment and I could really tell I was in desperate need of one,” patient Christine Verba said.

For those patients still dealing with back or neck pain, Oien Chiropractic has created a way for patients to get an adjustment outside, limiting contact and potential exposures.

“We have some patients who are elderly and immunocompromised so we’re taking this as an opportunity. We’re still taking the CDC precautions to see our clinics inside our clinics, but we thought this would be a great opportunity to see our patients outside the clinic,” Oien said.

Patients using Oien Chiropractic’s new outdoor treatments can check in right from their vehicle and head to the outdoor treatment center for an adjustment.

“The only people who will be out here are myself and the patient themselves, if there are other people waiting here they’ll be waiting in their car,” Oien said.

A creative way to limit exposure while still helping patients in need during the warmer weather.

“This was actually really awesome, just feeling the sun on my face made me feel really good and being outside, you know we’ve been cooped up so being outside feels just amazing,” Verba said.

Chiropractors are also screening for any possible signs of coronavirus before treating patients along with disinfecting their treatment centers between each patient.