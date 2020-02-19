Live Now
Chipotle to open in Empire Place in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chipotle Mexican Grill will open along 41st Street in Sioux Falls, making it the first South Dakota location for the restaurant.

Lloyd Companies announced on Wednesday the chain will be part of the Empire Place, a new retail redevelopment in front of the Empire Mall.

KELOLAND News confirmed the restaurant was coming to Sioux Falls in October 2019.

The Empire Place development plan features three standalone buildings; Chipotle will be in one of those buildings. The plan also calls for four multi-tenant retail centers.

According to a news release from Lloyd, demolition of the existing building on the property will happen soon, which means Chipotle and other retailers can open yet this year.

