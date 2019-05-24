Your Money Matters

China tariffs to cost average U.S. household $831

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 08:23 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 08:23 PM CDT

 NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Federal Reserve estimates that the Trump administration's latest round of tariff hikes on Chinese goods will cost the typical U.S. household $831 a year.
    
President Donald Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports. The tariffs were raised from 10% after trade talks stalled earlier this month.
    
Economists at the New York Fed wrote that rather than buy the tariff-burdened Chinese goods, U.S. companies are likely to purchase from suppliers from other countries. But those goods are still likely to cost more than pre-tariff Chinese goods.
    
"In sum, according to our estimates, these higher tariffs are likely to create large economic distortions and reduce U.S. tariff revenues," the New York Fed economists wrote.
    
 

