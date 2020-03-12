Chick-fil-A, Chipotle & LongHorn Steakhouse all drawn in by Empire Place development on 41st Street

Chick-fil-A is finally coming to Sioux Falls. Mayor Paul TenHaken made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.



“People are always asking me about Chick-fil-A,” TenHaken said.

The mayor says the national restaurant chain has been the most common question throughout his two years in office.

“I go to a lot of schools and kids seem to have this perception that the mayor can make a phone call and have a business in the city the next day, that’s not how the economy works,” TenHaken said.

“This specific site and deal we’ve been working on for almost two years,” Raquel Blount said.

Raquel Blount with Lloyd Companies commercial real estate has been working with Chick-fil-A for years and finally found the corporate store a home at the new Empire Place on 41st Street.

“That site draws from all over our region,” Blount said. “And having the interstate access, proximity of the Empire Mall, the traffic count there, it’s just prime to have tenants and retailers that are not currently in our market come to our location.”

It’s not just Chick-fil-A, two other major national restaurant chains have announced they’re also coming to Sioux Falls for the first time, all of them lining up in what will be the new Empire Place.

“Going east to west, the Chick-fil-A, then the Chipotle and then LongHorn Steakhouse, that is our outlet line up on 41st Street,” Blount said.

“We’re an eat out kind of town and people are always looking for new options and this will fill a big void,” TenHaken said.

Demolition of the former Sioux Falls Ford site is already underway, making room for what will likely be some of the busiest new dining options in the city.

“I think they’re going to kill it and I think there’s going to be lines every day, I can’t wait to cut the ribbon on the place and get me some Chick-fil-A sauce and some waffle fries,” TenHaken said.

And while everyone wants to know when Chick-fil-A will open, right now the company is not releasing a specific date.



Construction of the Empire Place will be well underway this summer, with some spaces expected to open by the end of this year. Other portions of the new development will be complete in Spring 2021.