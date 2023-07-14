SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Cherry Rock Farms opened for the season last weekend, with a long line of customers ready to enjoy some fresh local vegetables.

In tonight’s Your Money Matters, why more customers keep pouring into the local farmers market year after year.

“We love coming out here,” one Cherry Rock Farms shopper said at the checkout.

It’s a tradition many people in the Sioux Falls area look forward to every summer.

“We’re so glad you’re open,” another customer said.

“We had a few things to sell so we opened last Saturday for just a few hours,” Cherry Rock Farms owner Marco Patzer said. “It was crazy busy.”

“The first week I stayed away because I knew that everyone that loves coming to this place would be here,” longtime Cherry Rock Farms customers Barb Kavanah said.

Kavanah is one of many loyal customers who stops by Cherry Rock Farm near Brandon at least once a week.

“I’ve been shopping here for as long as I’ve been living on this side of town, which is 30 years,” Kavanah said. “It’s the best vegetables that you could have, their sweet corn is better than any sweet corn I’ve ever had.”

Right now their limited selection gets picked through pretty quickly, but in just a couple of weeks, they’ll have a lot more of those in-demand produce items.

“Everybody loves the green beans, that’s a big drawn, the tomatoes, that’s a huge draw, sweet corn…our sweet corn brings a lot of people in,” Patzer said.

“When it’s sweet corn season, I come at least a couple times a week,” Kavanah said.

While the produce selection and availability may be slow right now, the local farm fresh veggies will soon be filling the shelves, as Cherry Rock Farms moves to regular full-time hours later next week.

“We pick everything fresh in the morning, rush to wash it and put it on the shelf before we open at 10 oclock, so it really translates into great vegetables when they’re that fresh,” Patzer said.

Starting next week Cherry Rock Farms will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Along with all of their fresh vegetables and produce, they also have seven other local vendors providing local fresh-made jams, peanut butter, salsa, honey, coffee and more.