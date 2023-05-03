SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) A long-time boutique in downtown Sioux Falls is now under new ownership.

“I’ve worked with Chelsea since August of last year,” Chelsea’s Boutique new owner Emma Kuiper said.

Before that, Emma Kuiper spent a decade working for a boutique in downtown Rapid City.

“The love for just being downtown and in the community started when I worked downtown in Rapid,”

Chelsea’s boutique has been a staple for years in the thriving Phillips Avenue retail scene where a lot of customers come and shop at all of the stores along the way. It’s one of the reasons the new owner was excited to keep the store open.

“Our message of empowering women, I think that really sets us apart we’re really about trying to focus on the woman,” Kuiper said.

It’s a mission the founder of Chelsea’s instilled when she started the company 14 years ago in Chamberlain. But founder Chelsea Giedd recently announced she was searching for someone to take over ownership of the store.

“I got full body chills knowing this is what I’m supposed to do,” Kuiper said.

The new 26-year-old owner says she plans to keep things as they area, hoping to preserve the unique style and shopping experience Chelsea’s customers are happy to see stay in Sioux Falls.

“I’ve been here probably about three years,” Chelsea’s customer Josie Crow said. “I really like the selection they have, the staff is really nice and really helpful with picking out things and they’re really attentive and making sure that you have a room and colors and checking in on you.”

While loyal customers like Josie Crow love the selection…

“I always find something even if I’m not looking for it,” Crow said. ” I never leave empty handed.”

…they also love the empowering environment this boutique has created.

“Making sure that when she comes in she leaves feeling stronger and feeling better about herself and feels seen and feels heard. So that’s really what we try to aim for every time someone walks in here,” Kuiper said.

Kuiper says most customers won’t notice any big changes at Chelsea’s, but she does hope to add some more community involvement.

“I’m hoping to spend some more time donating, like having some days where we donate a percentage of sales,” Kuiper said.