Chef Lance’s on Phillips, Rehfeld’s Art & Framing prepare to open in former Luciano’s

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Luciano’s lease was up at the historic building on Phillips and 5th street near the entrance to Falls Park at the beginning of July. Within weeks, the large facility already has two new tenants who are now working to open by the end of the summer.

“Food and art just kind of makes sense, they go hand and hand,” Chef Lance White said.



Rehfeld’s Art and Framing is taking over the east side of the building along Phillips avenue and Chef Lance is moving into the west side restaurant space.



“We’re downtown in a little more central location, a bigger kitchen for catering and for the first time my own full service restaurant with the bar and restaurant,” White said.



Lance White has been a chef in the Sioux Falls area for the past 25 years, over the past few years he’s built up his own catering and meal delivery service.



“Since covid hit demand for our meal delivery went way up,” White said. “That has kept me super busy and almost wishing for more refrigerator space, more cooking space, that’s really what led us here.”



He will continue his meal delivery and private catering out of his new Phillips Avenue space, but his family is also excited about bringing a new restaurant option to downtown.



“A place where families are more than welcome as well and the kids are excited about as well, my wife and I have a huge family, we’re a huge family and we welcome families and we saw that seemed to missing in downtown, more family-friendly restaurants,” White said.



Chef Lance’s on Phillips will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturdays and will also grow its meal delivery and pick up, serving this growing area of downtown.



“With the Levitt being across the street, those guys have to eat, lots of apartment buildings that need to be serviced and…just a lot of businesses and people that work down here and live down here,” White said.

Chef Lance’s plans to hold a grand opening of the new restaurant on Phillips by Labor Day. He will be re-doing the outdoor patio area over the next several months and will unveil those changes next spring. Rehfeld’s also hopes to open its new north Phillips location by the end of the summer.