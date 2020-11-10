Chef Anthony launches new business with Food for the Frontline opportunity

As coronavirus numbers increase, more families are once again trying to stay home. That’s also meant a big increase for the personal chef industry with take-home family meals.



Just last month, Chef Anthony Andersen decided to open his own café and catering business focused on family meals. Last week, his idea to share food with the frontline quickly took off.

“The family meals are a big hit with the pandemic going on, people are not wanting to go out to eat or go to the grocery store or just don’t have time to cook.

Chef Anthony Andersen is just moving into his new kitchen as he works to boost his new business venture, Chef Anthony’s Cafe and Catering.

“I will be posting on my Facebook page…weekly and daily specials, soups, with a small menu here as well,” Andersen said.

Last week he made a quick post asking for someone who might want to sponsor a meal for a frontline worker.

“Ideally I wanted to do one fire station this past weekend,” Andersen said. “I anticipated trying to get one out the door so when we raised enough money to do all 11 fire stations here in town, I was blown away, absolutely blown away.”

Thanks to the help of many sponsorships, Chef Anthony was busy all weekend…

“I made approximately 650 meatballs in two days,” Andersen said.

…preparing meals for all of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

“It’s a great thing when the community reaches out to us like that. He told me that he put it out on his Facebook and got flooded with people wanting to donate and help out so he could make these meals for the different stations around town for Fire Rescue, it was awesome,” Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Fessler said.

Now Chef Tony is continuing to look for community sponsors for his Food for the Frontline program.

“Police officers, nurses, even teachers for that matter, I think they can all use some assistance right now,” Andersen said.

Building his catering business by giving the community an opportunity to come together.

“It is an interesting concept on how to do that, a great way to break out there and get his name out there too, I was very impressed,” Fessler said.



If you’re interested in sponsoring a meal for a frontline worker or want to check out Chef Anthony’s Cafe and Catering, visit his Facebook page.