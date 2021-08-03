Chase Bank holds ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS. S.D. (KELO) — Chase is opening its first bank branch in South Dakota.

A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday afternoon at the new location near the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

The branch employs 10 people, who were all hired locally.

Employees have been going through training since February to be ready for opening day.

“We are so excited to come into the community. Being in South Dakota has been a vision of Jamie Dimon, our CEO to go into all lower 48 states. And so this, today accomplishes that,” branch manager Krista Opland said.

Chase will be opening two additional branches in the state later this year.