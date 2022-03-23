SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time in more than three decades, Charlie’s Pizza will once again open in Sioux Falls, taking over the former Look’s location at 69th and Western.

The restaurant has been a favorite stop in Yankton since 1959, but this nostalgic pizza place will finally return to the state’s largest city next week.

“It just has something unique about the pizza that makes it different than anything else. The best pizza I’ve ever had even before I bought it,” Charlie’s Pizza owner Chuck Rezac said.









People who’ve spent time in Yankton no doubt have memories of meals spent together at Charlie’s Pizza.

“It’s an experience,” Yankton native and long-time Charlie’s Pizza employee Payton Stahly said. “In my family every big event we’ve had in our lives, we’ve all gone there for a celebration.”

It’s why Rezac wanted to bring this nostalgic experience back to Sioux Falls.

“We wanted to put just different touches from Yankton to get that feel here in Sioux Falls, so we did the plaid on the bar here, there’s plaid carpet over here, the neon will run where the back wall is,” Rezac said.

Charlie’s is known for its classic 60s mural, something that is now in the works for the back wall of the Sioux Falls restaurant too.

“We have an artist from Sioux Falls that’s making it,” Rezac said.

Along with the pizza, people also come to Charlie’s for the piranhas. This classic part of the Charlie’s pizza experience is also now in Sioux Falls.

“That is one of those things, people come to Charlie’s and they come straight to the piranha tank,” Stahly said.

Unlike big Babs who’s been at the Yankton Charlie’s Pizza for years, the new Sioux Falls store has 6 baby piranhas that will grow with the restaurant.

Cory Knodel and Payton Stahly have worked at Charlie’s pizza in Yankton for a combined 20 years and moved to Sioux Falls to help ensure customers and employees get to enjoy the same experiences at the new restaurant.

“We’ve created a family together, that’s what we want to create here too, we want everyone who works together to be a family,” Stahly said.

Finding enough staff has been one of the biggest challenges of adding a second location, but they’re confident they’ll find more servers and chefs who can continue making the Charlie’s Pizza recipe that’s stood the test of time.

“That’s everyone’s biggest question, are you changing the recipe? No we are not, everything is staying the same,” Stahly said.

“We seasoned all of the pans in the old Yankton ovens for here, so we can keep the flavor the same,” Rezac said.

Charlie’s Pizza will have a soft opening this weekend by invite only and then hopes to open to the public on Wednesday, eventually serving lunch, dinner and pizzas to go 7 days a week, once they are fully staffed.