Changing the way you grocery shop to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hy-Vee announced it will be adding directional signage to make one way traffic throughout its stores, helping people maintain the six-foot distancing guidelines.



Starting Monday, Hy-vee stores are strongly encouraging one shopper per cart, asking families to have one designated shopper per trip to limit traffic in store.

Everyone should also be limiting the number of trips they take to the grocery store and whoever does go out to do the shopping should take some extra preventative steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus.



“Its a necessity and its a part of our everyday life, so now we need to think about grocery shopping in a different way,” Public Health Manager LuAnn Ford with the Sioux Falls Public Health Department said.



From the moment you get to a store, Ford says shoppers need to use caution.

“When you first walk in the door, the first thing you want to think about is keeping yourself at least six feet away from other people,” Ford said.

That can be challenging on a busy day, especially in the entry area.

“I would advise customers when you see large groups of people all coming in at the same time, just kind spread out. Give those folks a chance to come in, get through the entry way. There’s a little bit of a bottleneck out there, people are grabbing carts, they’re wiping carts,” South Minnesota Avenue Hy-Vee Store Director Mark Lammers said.

Most stores are sanitizing carts throughout the day, but its also a good idea to bring your own wipes to clean your cart. Then continue to limit exposure as you walk through the store.

“While you’re shopping, you should touch as few things as you can,” Ford said. “You should also think about not eating while you’re shopping, not drinking and not touching your phone.”

You also want to continue keeping your distance from other shoppers and workers.

“So if you have an aisle that’s congested, pick a different aisle and take a different route and wait for that aisle to clear out a little bit,” Ford said.



“Everybody is starting to figure out , what is six feet? How far is that. We’ve put circles on the floor to help people understand the distance you should have between yourself and somebody else,” Lammers said.

When you get out to your car, Ford says its a good idea to disinfect your hands before you touch the steering wheel. And you may consider some additional steps before bringing your groceries inside.

“Whether or not groceries should be sanitized is something that’s kind of up in the air,” Ford said. “For your own peace of mind, you might want to wipe down your items, we would recommend a tablespoon of bleach and a gallon of water. Just wipe things down, let them air dry.”

Even groceries delivered to your front door can be disinfected as an extra precaution. In store, Ford suggests using self check out to help limit the number of people touching your items.

Lammers also encourages people to consider shopping from 8pm to 10pm when there is less traffic inside the store.