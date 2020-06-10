Changes to Farmer’s Market at Lake Lorraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Soiux Falls is seeing more growth and change, but it’s not just buildings and bridges seeing changes. The annual Farmer’s Market at Lake Lorraine is also undergoing changes.

Instead of being on the west end of the lake, it’s now been moved to the east. Vendors will be posted up in the parking lots of unoccupied retail space.

“This year, we have a great mix of vendors offering confections, honey, bakery items, some meat, vegetables and season. And as the season progresses, we’ll continue to add to that,” Lake Lorraine community director Amy Smolik said.

This new space provides more room for vendors and visitors to remain socially distanced. It starts Thursday and goes every Thursday evening starting at 4 p.m.