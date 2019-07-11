Changes in Shriver’s Square

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The growth in Downtown Sioux Falls means some things need to change to make way for new additions. The Cookie Jar has been a staple restaurant in downtown for 17 years. Now, it’s moving to help pave the way for a new restaurant. We take a look at the changes coming to Shriver’s Square.

The corner of 11th and Phillips Avenue is a busy place in Sioux Falls. Inside the Shriver’s building, they’re taking advantage of that foot traffic.

“They had the opportunity for a new type of eating experience to come in here. We just decided to pave a way for it and move across and bring more people into the building,” said Glen Koch, Co-owner of The Cookie Jar.

Koch, says the idea is to create a food court. By moving just across the hall, there will be room for a few new food vendors.

Alexis Konstant with Lloyd Companies represents the Chen family, who is bringing a Thai/Vietnamese restaurant to the space.

“They know that the residents and community of Sioux Falls have been craving a Thai restaurant for quite some time. So they are doing a combination of both Thai and Vietnamese. And they chose the Shriver’s Square building because of it’s great visibility on 11th and Phillips and just the downtown energy that’s really developed in that last few years,” said Alexis Konstant, Commercial Real Estate Broker for Lloyd Companies.

The owners have put a lot of work into studying Thai and Vietnamese culture and foods. They’re even importing some decorations from the countries they’ll represent here.

“They really want the Sioux Falls community to know that they are excited and energized and ready to serve their clientele,” said Konstant.

Koch says after seeing Downtown Sioux Falls go through some highs, and lows, it’s exciting to see more options moving in right next door.

“It’s been a big change in the 17 years when we opened. It’s just tremendous what’s happening down here,” said Koch.

The Cookie Jar hopes to have their new restaurant open by the end of the month.

The Thai/Vietnamese restaurant should be open by the end of this year.