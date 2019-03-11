Chamber of Commerce President Talks Summit League's Affect on Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - City leaders say the Summit League always helps Sioux Falls score some points. After ten years of the tournaments held in the city, the area continues to enjoy an economic boost this time of year. A newer area business is right in the heart of the action.

If you walk into the Crooked Pint Ale House at a little before 10 a.m., you may be fooled by the morning lull.

"When you get a downtime, you take a breath and then you're ready to go again," Mandie Berberich, general manager, said.

Berberich wants to set the record straight when it comes to the Crooked Pint.

"We're usually busy over the lunch rush and dinner rush, but with the Summit League, it's whatever games are gearing up to start," Berberich said.

This is the second Summit League for the Crooked Pint. It opened in late 2017 and is right across from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Berberich says the games bring in 30-percent more revenue.

"We just knew it was going to be busy the whole time. That's what it is. Just being ready for people walking in at random times and having 30 to 40 people with them," Berberich said.

"Success breeds more success," Jason Ball, Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce president/CEO, said.

Ball says the games mean a cash boost for local businesses.

"These banner events are really putting a stamp on Sioux Falls as a destination for sporting events and that's going to grow over time as well," Ball said.

Once the games are done, Ball doesn't expect the fans' interest in Sioux Falls to be over.

"There's absolutely an echo effect," Ball said. "They might find something they may want to come back for with their family instead of say with their team or with their coach or school."

Berberich says her staff is ready for it.

"Being so close to, obviously having our hotel and the Denny here, we get to see all kinds of groups. They're happy, they're celebrating," Berberich said.