CH Patisserie unveils newly remodeled store on Valentine’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Valentine’s Day is known for flowers and chocolates all over the U.S., but in Sioux Falls, another sweet treat is a local favorite on Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine’s Day is our busiest day of the year; we do more business today than any other day of the year, so it’s really important for us to have the refresh done today,” CH Patisserie owner Chris Hanmer said.

When owner Chris Hanmer decided to start begin remodeling his Phillips Avenue after Christmas, Valentine’s day was his hard deadline for completion.

“Our refresh took seven weeks and one day, the one day is Valentine’s Day, so it’s pretty cool. It’s our busiest day of the year, so to be able to be open with our new space, it’s indescribable for us right now, it’s awesome.

Hanmer says opening up the original exposed brick is something he wanted to do when he first opened 7 years ago–but this new remodel finally brought this downtown space to his original vision.

“When you hear the term gut refresh, I really know what that means now, not a single service is original to what it was before, the floors, the ceilings, everything has been painted, touched, removed or replaced. So we really wanted to make this a vision that we had seven years ago, it took us a while to get there,” Hanmer said.

“It’s so cool in here, it’s just something cool to bring to South Dakota, because our baked goods are like apple pie and stuff, this is just kind of a fun atmosphere,” Ch Patisserie guest Sylivia Wiesler said.

Wiesler said C H Patisserie has been one of her favorite stops in Sioux Falls since discovering it just a few years ago.

“I would definitely say this is a must stop because it’s not something you would expect to come out of South Dakota, something unique and it really shows all of the hidden talents that exist in South Dakota,” Wiesler said.

You could soon see some new talents inside the newly revamped luxury sweets shop in downtown Sioux Falls.

“We will be bringing on new menu items over the next few weeks, as we get our staff and stuff trained, so keep coming back over the next few weeks,” Hanmer said.

It was incredibly busy inside CH Patisserie Friday; Hanmer says they will sell well over 1500 of his signature macaroons on Valentines Day, that’s on top of all of his other specialty desserts, pastries and drinks.