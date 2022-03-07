SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Steel District is beginning to take shape near Falls Park in Downtown Sioux Falls. While completion is still more than a year away, the 9-story office building is already filling up fast. And a key new tenant is taking over the top two floors of the building.

“We have 37 John Deere locations,” C &B Operations Marketing Director Amber Luinenburg said.



Along with John Deere dealerships in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, C&B operations also owns eight material handling businesses that stretch to Alabama and Louisiana and one Power Sports location in Okoboji, Iowa. But this now massive company all started in small-town South Dakota.



“Rod Burwell and Dan Cronin were friends and bought Gettysburg John Deer location to save it in that community,” Luinenburg said.



As they grew, the leadership team moved to the Twin Cities, until last year when they decided to move their central operations to Sioux Falls.

“We’re the field support office, we’re the functions that help support those out in the field, whether that’s accounting or leadership marketing, IT, technology support, also call center,” Luinenburg said.



Right now, they’re temporarily working out of the CNA building but are anxiously watching the construction of the Steel District where they will continue to grow their new corporate office.



“A lot of the things we do at the field support office are going to support the technology our farmers and producers need going forward,”Luinenburg said.

“The service part of it is probably the biggest part of it, keeping guys up and running without the down time, that’s the customer experience we’re looking for,” Luverne C&B Store Manager Eric Sandbulte said.



The new central Sioux Falls office is all about improving the customer service and tech support C&B Locations like Luverne, Minnesota can offer to their customers.

“The biggest thing is to have everyone together so when we have questions that arrive, whether its moving equipment around different regions and thing, its all in one place to get quick answers back to the store,” Sandbulte said.

Prior to C&B’s move to Sioux Falls, those positions were spread out at different locations. C&B Sioux Falls started with about a dozen employees relocating to their new central hub; by the time the company moves into the Steel District, C&B expects to have 100 or more employees working out of their Sioux Falls headquarters.