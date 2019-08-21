Catering to all sizes

The average woman is not a size two. In fact, according to a recent study from the International Journal of Fashion Design, Technology, and Education, the average American woman is between a size 16 and 18.

However, not every store carries clothes for all sizes. We meet a local boutique who is catering to the majority.

Finding stylish clothes can be a real struggle for women who are plus size.



“We are left out of so many different stores and it’s super hard to find sizes,” said Leslie Malmgren, Love Marlow Vice President.



“It is so uncomfortable because you have to work up the courage to ask where their plus size is, and if they even have one, then they direct you into a little section. And you may be able to find a couple pieces, but not an entire outfit,” said Stacey Malmgren, Love Marlow President.



Sisters Stacey and Leslie Malmgren were tired of feeling disappointed when shopping for cute clothes. That’s when they decided to open Love Marlow, which caters to sizes 12 to 28.



“We look for the classic pieces that have tailoring, that have stretch, that are comfortable. But still look great on bodies,” said Stacey.

“Trendy pieces, and some classic pieces too. So we do kind of cater to all different kinds of looks too,” said Leslie.



The young women say they’ve received amazing feedback so far from the community, and look forward to many more years giving women a comfortable place to express their unique fashion.



“You know, women are empowered by feeling great about themselves and the way that they look. So we love giving that power to women,” said Leslie.

“Just to be comfortable with yourself, because if you’re comfortable with yourself you’ll be confident and we can’t be stopped then,” said Stacey.



Love Marlow also hosts events to empower women. That includes self-defense classes and hosting Girl Scouts for leadership training.





